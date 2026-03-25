Meta updates its Threads Marketing API

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Meta announced an update to the Threads Marketing API. The revamp will provide more ways for partners and advertisers to integrate Threads ad features and management tools and help social media marketers maximize their in-app presence.

Meta’s API access points provide a means for third-party apps to link into the company’s platforms and tools to facilitate access in CRMs and social media management platforms. The initial Threads API launched in March 2024 and the expanded launch of Threads ads, which were made available to all Meta ad partners in January, provided another avenue for promotion and outreach to the app’s approximately 400 million users.

As per the Meta Developers blog, partners using the Meta API will now be able to access two new features:

App Ads now supported – Developers can now facilitate app ad buys on Threads through the Marketing API globally, with supported objectives including app installs and app event optimization for link clicks or conversions. The expansion will also enable Threads feed placement options so that third-party providers can expand campaign reach using existing assets.

Reply Moderation Tooling – The API will now provide more posting options in third-party platforms, including view, hide and reply functionality for Threads ads.

These API updates will provide another means to capitalize on the rising opportunities of Threads through expanded placement and interaction options, managed via their chosen CRM. This will make it easier to integrate Threads promotions into branded tech stacks.

With Threads seeing more usage, and rising as a key engagement and interaction option, the platform could become a bigger consideration for many brands.