Need for Speed: 50+ Stats That All Website Owners Need to Know [Infographic]

Sept. 8, 2020

Are you looking for ways to speed up your business website? Want to understand the importance of speed in terms of website performance?

The team from Website Builder Expert share the stats you need to know in this infographic.

Here’s a summary of what they cover:

  • Why Website Speed is Important
  • Mobile vs Desktop: Average Page Load Times
  • How Web Speed Impacts Business
  • What Factors Affect Website Load Time?
  • How to Improve Website Speed

Check out the infographic for more detail.

Website load times infographic

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.

