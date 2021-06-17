x
site logo

New Report Looks at Evolving Consumer Expectations from Brands on Social Media [Infographic]

Published June 17, 2021
By
Content and Social Media Manager

The team from Sprout Social have released their latest 'Social Index' report, which looks at a range of key trends in social media marketing, and how brands can make best use of social media channels now in order to maximize awareness and connection with consumers.

Sprout's report incorporates responses from over 1k marketers and 1k consumers, in order to provide perspective not only on what people are looking for from brands online, but also, how marketers are currently utilizing social platforms, and their understanding of these same shifts.

You can download the full, 23-page report (with email sign-up) here, but in this post, we'll take a look at some of the key points.

First off, Sprout includes a listing of the key things that consumers are looking for from brands on social, which could provide some additional guidance for your approach.

Sprout Social Index Report

Customer service is a key focus point, as further highlighted in this chart:

Sprout Social Index Report

The two key themes here are customer response and engagement, so the message is fairly clear. If you want to make the most of your brand's social media presence, you need to keep the 'social' element in mind, and engage with people, where possible, when they interact with your business.

Social media provides people with a voice, and a means to be heard - and what most want as a result is to know that someone is actually listening. You may not be able to solve every issue and problem, but by simply acknowledging such engagement, and providing customer support and service capacity as required, you could go a long way to helping improve your standing.

Which, going on this next note, is increasingly important:

"Nine out of 10 consumers will buy from brands they follow on social, while 86% will choose that brand over a competitor."

Sprout Social Index Report

Your social media following is about more than just numbers, and by establishing a clear strategy, in alignment with these points, that could play a key role in boosting your brand, and encouraging purchase activity.

Those actions won't always be direct, which can make them harder to quantify, but the responses here show that engaging, customer service focused brands, which also produce memorable content, will eventually help to influence shopping activity, based on the relationships they build with their target audiences within social apps.

It's also worth noting the extended branding benefits, and impacts, of the same. 

Sprout Social Index Report

People are going to share their opinions about your brand on social, while it's also now the preferred platform for brand queries. Those that have a refined, evolved social strategy, which includes listening, monitoring for key mentions, and providing a responsive, engaged presence, which is also attuned to key trends, will be best placed to capitalize on such, and meet evolving consumer expectations.

Online connection became even more important over the past 12 months, with physical stores shut down, and people seeking ways to stay connected while apart due to COVID-19 restrictions. That's made people more reliant on social platforms, in a range of ways. These insights underline that shift, and now that these behaviors have become even more habitual, it's likely that the same trends will hold as we move on to the next stage.

Definitely worth noting in your social media marketing approach.

There's a heap more insight in Sprout Social's full 'Social Index XVII' report, which you can download here.  

Follow on Twitter

Filed Under: Digital Strategy Social Marketing

Editors' pick

  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Instagram on June 01, 2021

    Instagram Provides a New Overview of How Its Algorithms Work

    Instagram has shared some key insights into how its feed algorithms actually rank content in user feeds.

    By Andrew Hutchinson • June 08, 2021

    • Press Releases

    Discover announcements from companies in your industry.

    Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

    Post a Press Release

    View all | Post a press release
    Read next
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Instagram on June 01, 2021

    Instagram Provides a New Overview of How Its Algorithms Work

    Instagram has shared some key insights into how its feed algorithms actually rank content in user feeds.

    By Andrew Hutchinson • June 08, 2021
    • Latest in Digital Strategy
  • New Report Looks at Evolving Consumer Expectations from Brands on Social Media [Infographic]
    By Andrew Hutchinson • June 17, 2021
  • Google Adds New Search Console Insights to Provide Quick Pointers on Key Website Visitor Trends
    By Andrew Hutchinson • June 17, 2021
  • Instagram Launches Reels Ads in All Regions
    By Andrew Hutchinson • June 17, 2021
    • © 2021 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.