New Report Looks at Evolving Social Media Usage Trends

Published Jan. 31, 2024
By
Content and Social Media Manager

YouTube remains the online video leader, while TikTok has seen a significant rise over the last two years.

Which is probably not a major news flash, but it is interesting to note the latest social app usage trends, as reported by Pew Research in its new “Americans’ Social Media Use” update, which it published today.

The report, based on a survey of over 5,000 U.S. social media users, found that YouTube is the platform that most people indicate that they’re using regularly, followed by Facebook, Instagram, and Pinterest.

Pew Research social media usage report

The main notes here would be Pinterest, which has over 96 million North American users, and X, which still has a very small audience, in relative terms.

In the case of Pinterest, it’s interesting to note how many people pointed to the shopping-based app as a key option, while for X, such reports have always been a little misleading, in terms of the broader influence of the app.

Still, neither finding is a major revelation as such, but it is worth noting in terms of where people are actually engaging, and how you can reach your audiences with your promotions.

Pew has also shared this growth chart, which reflects its survey response data over time, highlighting the relative popularity trends of each app.

Pew Research social media usage report

As you can see, there are no really big shifts, though Instagram, TikTok, and Reddit have all seen an increase this time around.

In terms of demographic usage trends, Pew’s data shows that:

  • Young users are far more likely to use Instagram, with 78% of 18 to 29 year-olds using the app, versus 15% of those 65 or older.
  • 65% of U.S. adults under 30 report using Snapchat, compared with just 4% of those aged 65+
  • 62% of 18- to 29-year-olds say they use TikTok, while only 10% of those aged 65 years and older are active in the app

Again, the insights are largely what you would expect, and what’s been reflected in any number of other research reports into social media usage. But there may be some valuable data notes for your planning, as you look to reach your audience where they’re engaging.

You can read Pew’s full “Americans’ Social Media Use” update here.

