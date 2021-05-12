x
site logo

New Report Looks at Instagram Engagement Trends, Based on 100 Million Posts [Infographic]

Published May 12, 2021
By
Content and Social Media Manager

What's working on Instagram in 2021, and which elements should you be adding into your Instagram marketing approach?

That what the team from Mention sought to find out with its latest research report, teaming up with Hubspot to analyze over 100 million public posts, from a million users, to establish key trends and shifts in Instagram user engagement.

And there are some valuable insights here. Of course, engagement trends will also vary by audience, so not every generic trend will align with what you're seeing. But by understanding the latest shifts, you can revise your strategy - or at the least, you can experiment with new options to see whether they improve your results.

Some of the key findings:

  • Carousel posts have overtaken both single image and video updates as the most engaging type of post
  • The caption length that saw the most engagement in between 1,000 and 2,000 characters
  • Beauty and cosmetic industry related accounts received the most engagement, on average

​Some of these notes are as you might expect, but others could spark new ideas for your approach.

You can download the full Mention x Hubspot Instagram Engagement Report 2021 here, or check out the summary infographic below.

Mention x Hubspot Instagram Engagement report

Follow on Twitter

Filed Under: Content Marketing Digital Strategy Social Marketing Social Media Updates

Press Releases

Discover announcements from companies in your industry.

Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

Post a Press Release

View all | Post a press release
© 2021 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.