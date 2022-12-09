 Skip to main content
New Report Looks at the Importance Versus Annoyance of Two-Factor Authentication [Infographic]

Published Dec. 9, 2022
Do you use two-factor authentication, or some other form of advanced password protection for your social media accounts?

Have you ever been locked out of your account due to advanced protection measures?

Two- or multi-factor authentication adds an additional level of friction to the log-in process, which can be frustrating day-to-day, as you need to use a secondary device to access your account. But at the same time, it’s one of the best ways to protect your account from hacking – as is reflected in this new survey by Beyond Identity.

The results here show that while three in four respondents find multi-factor authentication an annoyance, 65% also indicate that it’s saved them from an account being compromised.

And with so much of our personal and work lives now playing out online, it’s important to have that extra protection to avoid fraud and identity theft.

Check out the results of Beyond Identity’s multi-factor authentication report below – and then go and activate advanced password protection on your accounts.

Two factor authentication infographic
