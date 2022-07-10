New Research Looks at the Rising Online Video Trend [Infographic]

Video is the most engaging content type online, with ever-increasing network capacity and improving mobile device functionality making it easier than ever to stream video content to people at all times, changing the way that we communicate, engage and interact.

Brands need to recognize this. While you don’t have to have a video strategy, and for some businesses, it may seem like too much time and effort – and cost – to create video material, the fact of the matter is that content consumption behaviors have evolved, which means consumer expectations have also shifted, and video, for an increasing number of people, is the new norm.

The rise of TikTok is further testament to this. If you’re not considering video, you’re missing out, and you need to consider the cost versus benefit of such, while newer devices and tools are now making it more accessible for everyone to create their own video material.

So how significant is the video shift?

That’s what the team from ShortStack have sought to outline with this new graphic, which provides an overview of general video consumption trends.

Again, it’s worth considering – check out the full infographic below.