New Study Looks at How Social Media Users are Responding to eCommerce Integrations [Infographic]

With eCommerce activity reaching new levels over the past two years, social media platforms have logically sought to tap into this trend, by adding in new in-stream discovery and buying options, in order both facilitate expanded revenue opportunities, and to maximize usage through such additions.

But are consumers really interested in buying things in their social feeds, and how much opportunity is there in integrating social and commerce?

That’s what the team from Bazaarvoice sought to find out with their latest study. Via its Influenster Community, the researchers sought input from over 14k consumers to get their thoughts on product discovery in social apps, what makes them buy, and which newer technologies interest them most, with respect to online shopping.

Some key considerations for eCommerce brands – check out the insights in the infographic overview below.