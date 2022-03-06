site logo

New Study Looks at How Static Ads Perform Against Video Ads on Pinterest [Infographic]

Published March 6, 2022
The key to running a successful paid advertising strategy in 2022 is to look for new opportunities, and that includes taking into consideration advertising platforms that you haven't tried out in the past.

With over 431 million active users, Pinterest is a platform with huge potential for advertisers, especially given its high engagement and visual focus. But how effective are Pinterest's various ad options, and which drives better results? 

The team from Creatopy recently ran a test to provide some additional insight on this, with the experiment specifically focused on two hypotheses:

  • Video ads bring more reach than static ads
  • Static ads bring more qualitative traffic

To test this, Creatopy's researchers ran two ad campaigns, each with a budget of $2k, over the course of 30 days. 

You can read the full conclusions of this experiment here, or take a look at the infographic below for an overview of the campaign setup, results for each ad type, and key takeaways and notes.

