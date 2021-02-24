People Were More Actively Deleting their Past Tweets in 2020, According to New Report [Infographic]

The chaos of 2020 seems to have prompted many people to second-guess themselves and their shared opinions, based on new stats shared by bulk tweet deletion tool Tweet Deleter.

According to Tweet Deleter's figures, tweet deletion activity was up nearly 14% overall in 2020, with the most significant rise coming in June, at the height of the Black Lives Matter protests. That could suggest that users are taking a more cautious approach to what they post, and maybe re-assessing their past missives.

What's more, Tweet Deleter also asked users why they were looking to remove their past tweets, with 'cleaning up my feed for potential employers' being the most common response, followed by 'getting rid of embarrassing tweets'. 'A change of opinions than what past tweets represent' was also a popular motivation, as was 'understanding that my tweets were offensive', which is a positive reflection of broader societal shifts.

Tweet Deleter's data is based on usage of its app, which has deleted more than a billion tweets from over 1.3 million profiles. So while it doesn't incorporate the entire Twitter user base, the sample size does provide a good indication of key trends and shifts.

You can check out more insights from Tweet Deleter's research in the infographic below.