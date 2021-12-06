Pinterest Acquires Video Editing App Vochi to Expand its Creation Tools

As part of its broader push into video content, Pinterest has announced the acquisition of video editing app Vochi, which enables users to easily add effects to their clips.

As explained by Pinterest:

“Today we’re announcing that we’ve acquired Vochi, a video creation and editing app focused on democratizing quality tools for creators. Acquiring Vochi is part of our commitment to helping creators bring more quality video content to Pinterest. Having more inspiring content can provide Pinners with more ways to watch, make and shop creator ideas.”

Vochi enables users to remove items from clips, add 3D effects, and add other specialized visual features that can make your clips stand out in feeds. The app is currently used by around 500k people per month, and is generating around $4 million in annual revenue through subscriptions and add-on features.

And now, it will become part of the broader Pinterest creator suite, which will add more elements to its growing video push, which also includes its ‘Idea Pins’ social Stories variation.

Indeed, video Pin views increased more than 3x in 2020, and have continued to rise throughout this year, as more users have gained access to its advanced video features. Pinterest has also launched live-stream shopping experiments, another element in its broader video push, and as it continues to lean into video, Vochi’s features will provide another boost to its tools.

Pinterest says that the Vochi app will continue to be available as a standalone app ‘for now’ as it works to bring the Vochi team into the fold.