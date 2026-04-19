YouTube adds custom timestamp sharing for mobile

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YouTube’s making it easier to share specific moments from within video clips, with an updated process that will enable mobile device users to share a video that starts at a specific timestamp.

YouTube already provides this functionality on the web, enabling users to share a clip that will play from a specific point.

Mobile users will now also be able to do this when sharing content in the app.

“Share at Timestamp” will provide more custom sharing opportunities for YouTube content, but it will also mean an end to the Clips function that enables viewers to clip out selected video segments for sharing.

YouTube added Clips in 2021. The feature creates separate, short video clips from longer videos and streams.

But now, with timestamp sharing on mobile and desktop, YouTube is moving away from facilitating separate segments.

As explained by YouTube: “As a part of this update, Share at Timestamp will become the main way to share specific moments in videos, replacing the Clips feature. The two tools are very similar and existing Clips will still be viewable. However, the ability to set an end time or include a custom description when sharing will no longer be available.”

YouTube said it understands that some users will be disappointed to lose the Clips function.“We recognize that community clipping is an important way for creators to reach new audiences, and a number of third-party tools with advanced clipping features and authorized creator programs are now available to do this across different video platforms,” YouTube said.

So all is not lost for social media users who want to create smaller snippets of YouTube content. However, YouTube prefers that people share the whole clip and use the timestamp sharing elements for control and context.

Which makes sense. By sharing whole clips, as opposed to editing out segments, more people could watch for longer periods of time, in order to get more context within the full video. This update will also ensure more accurate data for creators. All in all, timestamp-based sharing is a better system for YouTube in its use-case as a place for original content.

At the same time, YouTube said it is also working on new clipping options, including Video Clips, which are already available in YouTube Studio. This feature lets users republish clips from longer videos and archived live streams.

“Later this year, we will be rolling out Video Clips to Shorts, and launching auto-suggestions to help you identify your most ‘clippable’ moments,” YouTube said.

Essentially, YouTube would prefer to give creators control over Video Clips, as opposed to letting users create their own snippets.