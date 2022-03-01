site logo

Pinterest Adds Hebrew Language Support, Expanding Access to Millions More Users

Published March 1, 2022
Pinterest is looking to expand accessibility to even more users with the addition of Hebrew as a new language option within the app.

Pinterest in Hebrew

As explained by Pinterest:

Today, Pinterest is launching in Hebrew for Pinners around the world. With more than 55 million Pins in Hebrew already on Pinterest, we want to make it even easier for Pinners to discover fresh ideas and get inspired for their life’s projects in their preferred language.

That will help more users access the app, especially in Israel, where Hebrew is the main language spoken among the nation’s 9 million citizens (Pinterest is currently the third most popular social app in Israel). Hebrew is also used by many people in Poland, and within some communities in the US, and combined, that could facilitate access for a lot more people, which could help to provide a usage boost – when Pinterest desperately needs it.

Indeed, following a sudden influx of users at the beginning of the pandemic, and the resulting lockdowns around the world, which pushed more people towards eCommerce, Pinterest’s monthly active user stats have been in steady decline, with the app dropping some 47 million users throughout 2021.

Pinterest Q4 2021 - Active Users

Adding support for Hebrew won’t enable Pinterest to recoup any significant portion of its lost user base, but the platform needs to diversify as much as possible, and boost its appeal among many user groups in order to get its growth momentum back on track.

Adding more language support is just another step in the process.

To select Hebrew as your language on Pinterest, go to your phone’s settings and select "Language & Region", then the Hebrew option. The Pinterest app will follow your device’s language settings by default.

