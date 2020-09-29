Pinterest Adds New Ad Slots, More Insights for Marketers, Ahead of the Holiday Shopping Push

With the holiday shopping season about to hit, all the major social platforms will be rolling out new tools and features to help businesses maximize their seasonal promotions, and ideally, re-coup what they can after a massively interrupted year.

This week, Pinterest has outlined its latest tools to help businesses tap into the rising number of online shoppers, many of whom are now using Pinterest as a kind of virtual shopping mall for unique, artisan products.

First off, Pinterest is adding more ad slots to help businesses reach people when they're searching for products to buy.

As explained by Pinterest:

"As more people use Pinterest to shop and look for ideas and products from brands and retailers, we’re integrating ads into more shopping experiences across Pinterest to deliver relevant content where it’s welcomed by shoppers."

Now, advertisers will be able to place ads in Pinterest Lens matches (as shown above), the 'Shop' tab within Pinterest search, and even shopping matches on Pins.

The new placement options are being rolled out over time, and will be first made available to businesses in the US and UK.

In addition to this, Pinterest is also looking to give Pin marketers more data on the path to conversion from each Pin, with new, in-depth insights on specific Pin performance.

"With new conversion insights, Pinterest Verified Merchants and Shopify retailers can easily see the impact of both their paid and organic Pinterest content on their site visits and checkouts, making their shopping efforts not just impactful, but also measurable."

As you can see above, the new listings provide a more specific split between organic and promoted Pin metrics, with individual Pin listings that highlight the top performers. The format is similar to Facebook's Page Insights listings, which should make it easier to understand for those already managing a Facebook Page.

Pinterest is also expanding the availability of its personalized shopping reccomendations, which it first launched in the US last year.

The option will provide more ways for UK Pinners to find related products, and for brands to gain more exposure through related matches.

At this stage, the new features are only being launched in the US and UK, which Pinterest notes are two of its top markets.

For businesses in these nations, the new options will provide new ways to maximize exposure for their products on the platform - and with Pinterest usage increasing more than any other social network during the pandemic (outside of TikTok), it's worth taking a look, and considering why more people are turning to the platform for online shopping, and whether it might be a good fit for your brand.

You can read more about Pinterest's latest updates here.