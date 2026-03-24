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Pinterest adds Promote a Pin option for marketers

Published March 24, 2026
By
Content and Social Media Manager
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Pinterest added its own form of post boosting with Promote a Pin, which is designed to provide a simple, quick way to amplify the best-performing organic Pins.

Pinterest Promote a Pin

The option will give Pinterest users a click-through process to put ad spend behind their Pins, with features including streamlined targeting and budget parameters.

So this is like the boost options on other platforms, but in a Pinterest context.

As explained by Pinterest: “With a few taps, creators, small businesses and everyday users can promote their Pins to expand reach, connect with audiences and drive results.”

Promoted Pins will utilize Pinterest’s Taste Graph targeting to ensure that they’re displayed to the right audience in order to get more eyes on highlighted products. And with 619 million active users who come to the app with high purchase intent, this could be a good way for social media marketers to test out the value of Pinterest ads before launching more in-depth campaigns.

Pinterest has been working to improve its ad options, particularly for SMBs, as it looks to expand its revenue potential and capitalize on its rising popularity. On that front, Pinterest is likely hoping that its product-aligned intent signals will help drive more discovery, as well as subsequent purchase activity, thus enhancing the platform’s appeal to brands. 

Pinterest has also been developing its own artificial intelligence powered ad tools, called Performance+. These could provide another way to launch ad campaigns without needing in-depth Pin knowledge. 

Either way, the new Promote a Pin could be a valuable consideration, which will help Pinterest drive more ad spend.

Filed Under: Pinterest

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