Pinterest Announces 'Pinterest Presents' Virtual Summit for Marketers

As it looks to connect with more businesses, and keep riding the eCommerce wave that's gained significant momentum over the last 12 months, Pinterest has announced its first ever marketing and advertising summit, which will feature a collection of expert speakers on different Pin marketing subjects to help provide direction on key opportunities.

As explained by Pinterest:

"At Pinterest Presents, we’ll share a different vision for the future. A more inspired internet. Where the best of offline shopping comes online. Where conversions matter more than likes. A place that’s positive - for people and for your bottom line."

Pinterest will hold variations of its virtual summit in local times for audiences in the US, the UK, France, Germany, Canada and Australia, with local speakers for each region, along with CEO Ben Silbermann, who'll appear at each event.

This is the line-up for the US version of the event:

Pinterest says that the program is designed to "inspire and spark creativity" for attendees, while also providing marketers with an exclusive look at the company’s latest ad product updates.

As noted, Pinterest has seen significant growth on the back of the rise of eCommerce, which some analysts believe has been accelerated by five years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pinterest added 124 million active users throughout 2020, and also posted a 76% increased in year-on-year revenue, as more people turned to the platform as a kind of virtual shopping mall for artisan goods. Pinterest has also been refining its discovery tools, and improving the functionality of its in-stream shopping options, while also making it easier for businesses to upload their product catalog to link into their Pins.

Clearly, Pinterest is in a good position to capitalize on the rising wave, and this summit could highlight new potential options to fuel your Pin strategy, and reach new customers through the app.

You can find out more about the event, and register to attend, here.