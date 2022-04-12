 Skip to main content
site logo

Pinterest Launches API V5 to Facilitate New Pin Presentation and Management Tools

Published April 12, 2022
By
Content and Social Media Manager

Pinterest has announced the launch of version 5 of the Pinterest API, which enables developers to build separate applications to facilitate Pin presentation, creation and management, and will now be open to all developers, as opposed to being limited to selected partners.

As explained by Pinterest:

The Pinterest API (v5) is the single API for developers to build applications and solutions for merchants, advertisers, creators and Pinners to drive results on Pinterest. Developers who have been waiting years to get API access, are now able to without revenue minimums. We are actively reviewing all requests to access the Pinterest API, and developers may be approved as quickly as 1 business day.”

The new API includes Shopping, Content and Analytics elements, which will enable all new functionality within third-party apps and tools, providing more ways to manage and maintain your Pin presence.

Pinterest API

The new API will also enable developers to utilize the Pinterest taste graph, which includes ‘more than 330 billion projects, places and products’, which could see all new data insights tools and apps emerge.

The API essentially facilities new use cases for these elements, like on-site widgets and Pin management tools, which could provide new ways to both showcase and interact with Pin content outside of the app itself. So while it won’t directly impact regular users, the expanded API may lead to new tools that can help you get more value out of the platform.

Developers can learn more about Pinterest API V5 here, including full usage specs and requirements.

– Andrew Hutchinson @

Filed Under: Social Media Updates

Editors' pick

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
The Virtual Influencer Survey by The Influencer Marketing Factory
From The Influencer Marketing Factory
March 30, 2022

Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

Get started

Read next
Latest in Social Media Updates
© 2022 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.