Pinterest Launches New Ad Campaign, Updated Ad Account Management Tools

As it continues to grow its audience, riding on the back of the eCommerce boom, Pinterest has launched its first ever B2B ad campaign, which aims to better frame its expanding use case and highlight opportunities for marketers.

As you can see here, the new 'Be Their Next' campaign focuses on the differentiating factors of Pinterest versus other social apps, and prompts brands to get engaged in that chain to connect with its audience.

As explained by Pinterest:

"On Pinterest, you can be their next. Not only can you reach your audience here - you can be just the thing they were looking for. Their next try. Their next save. Their next buy. From inspiring auto advertisers to market their sustainable vehicles to helping beauty brands position up-and-coming indie beauty looks, the campaign videos speak to five different advertiser verticals."

The push aims to underline the expanding opportunities of Pin marketing, and with 459 million monthly active users, and rising, the potential is there for brands that take the time to understand, and tap into the app's audience.

Pinterest additionally notes that Pinners are both ready to buy and open to brand discovery in their usage:

"While [Pinners are] ready to act, they’re also open-minded and undecided. 97% of searches on Pinterest are unbranded, but 8 in 10 Pinners say they’ve made a purchase based on a brand they found here. That gives brands the perfect opportunity to be just the thing they were looking for."

Pinterest has also added a new mini-site to support the video campaign, which includes more usage stats and links to relevant resources.

The new campaign is being launched in the US, the UK, France, Germany, Canada and Australia from this week.

In addition to this, Pinterest is also launching a new 'Business Access' ad account management process, which will give brands more options in managing their ad accounts, and assigning permissions to employees and partners.

As you can see in this example, posted by Jeff Higgins (and shared by Matt Navarra), the new Business Access tools provide a centralized process for managing who can access your brand ad account, which will make it easier to work with internal staff, and external partners, in running your Pin campaigns.

The new process is being rolled out gradually, so you may not see it yet, but it will be coming soon.

In combination, the new ad campaign and the new tools represent another advance for Pinterest's growing ad toolset, and its expanding business opportunities.