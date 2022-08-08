Pinterest Launches New Board Sticker to Help Drive More Pin Traffic

Pinterest has added another way to drive traffic from your Idea Pins (the platform’s take on Stories) with a new Board Sticker option, which enables you to highlight a specific Pinterest board via your Idea Pins in the app.

As you can see in these images, shared by influencer marketing analyst Lindsey Gamble, the new Board Sticker is now available to some users in the sticker tray within the Idea Pin creation flow.

Tap on that and you’ll be able to choose from your existing boards to link to, with various display formats for your Board Sticker, which you can then add to your frame.

That sticker will then link users directly to your dedicated topic board, which could help to highlight more of your Pin content, and drive more referral traffic from those links.

Creators will be able to add up to five board stickers per image, and up to 20 board stickers, in total, within an Idea Pin sequence – so you’re not restricted to a single sticker per frame. Creators will be able to tag any public board they manage, but they won’t be able to showcase private boards, or those created by others.

It could be a good way to highlight specific products, via direct links back to your bigger display of Pins, in order to further highlight your offerings.

The upfront nature of the display could also help to drive more clicks, and with the holiday season fast approaching, it may be worth mapping out, say, a Christmas gift idea board, which you could then link to in future Idea Pin efforts.

Though it’s not available to everyone just yet. We’ve asked Pinterest for more info on the rollout of the option, and we’ll update this post if/when we hear back.

At present, the option is only available to selected users on iOS.