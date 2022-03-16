Pinterest Provides New Ways to Share Idea Pins Across to Other Apps

This could be a handy update if you’re looking to boost your Pinterest presence - though it is a slightly cheeky function, which does come with some extra considerations.

This week, Pinterest has launched the capacity to download your Idea Pins for sharing to other apps, complete with a Pinterest watermark.

As explained by Pinterest:

“Starting today, all users can download and share published Idea Pins on social channels including Facebook and Instagram. These Idea Pins will be downloaded as a watermarked video that stitches all the Idea Pin pages together, and ends with an end card that displays the creator’s name and username.”

Sharing your Idea Pins to other social apps is simple - you can select the “FBStories” or “IG Stories” icon in the share menu, which will initiate a download customized to each app, and will then open either with the video ready to go in the upload flow, while you can also download the clip and upload to TikTok as well.

Cool, right, and good for some extra Pin promotion. Maybe.

The problem, as I see it, is that Instagram already penalizes Reels uploads that include a TikTok watermark to stop people from simply cutting and pasting TikTok content. In fact, Instagram says that any watermarked video will cop a reach hit, and while that is Reels-specific, it wouldn’t surprise me at all if IG, and Facebook, has the same restriction on Stories uploads as well.

That could be an additional factor to consider, but even with a reach penalty, it may still be worth giving it a try if you’re considering new ways to promote your Pinterest feed.

Pinterest has taken a hit in its active user count of late, as COVID restrictions are eased, and more people revert back to in-store shopping. But at 430 million actives, all primarily focused on product discovery, it remains a key consideration for eCommerce brands, and Idea Pins have proven popular thus far with users.

It could be worth experimenting with if you want to give your Pin presence a push.

Idea Pin sharing and downloading is now available to all users.