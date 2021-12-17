Pinterest Publishes New Guide on Optimizing Your Product Catalog Feed for Product Pins

As Pinterest works to build out its eCommerce features, and become a key hub for online shopping, attracting as many merchants as possible is central to that effort. A big push on this front has been simplifying its catalog ingestion tools, to make it as easy as possible for businesses of all technical capabilities to upload their full range of products, which can then be displayed as buyable Pins.

Pinterest has made several advances on this element over the past 12 months, and today, the platform has published a new, 57-page guide on how to set up your Pinterest Shop from a product listing perspective, which outlines the full details of each step to streamline the process.

The main emphasis of the guide is improving the quality of your product listing data, in order to maximize your opportunities, via both ads and organic listings.

The guide runs through the essential elements of a product feed listing, including the data required to optimize your buyable Pins.

It also goes over more complex elements, like multi-feed ingestion for Catalogs.

There’s also an overview of additional data points that you can include to improve your listings and opportunities.

As well as explainers on feed maintenance, metadata detail, key best practices and optimal feed elements.

If you’re looking to run a Pinterest shop, or you already have one set up, it’s definitely worth a look, as the info will help to improve your buyable Pin listings, and ensure your product displays are as effective as can be in the app.

Even if you think you know all the details already, it’s probably worth a refresher, just to check in and make sure that you’ve ticked all the boxes in your process.

You can download the new Pinterest ‘Set Up Shop: Feed Best Practices' guide here.