Pinterest Shares New Insights into How Men are Using the App in their Shopping Journeys

While Pinterest’s audience is predominantly female, male usage has been steadily growing, with the platform now reaching some 27% of US men aged 25 to 54. That could present a unique marketing opportunity for more male-aligned brands and products – but what are men Pinning and searching for in the app?

Today, Pinterest has published some new insights into male Pinner usage, and how men vary in their use of the app versus other users, in order to help marketers better plan and strategize their male Pinner outreach.

And according to Pinterest’s data, male pinners are looking to make big plans in 2022, and get back to their life goals after the disruption of the pandemic.

As explained by Pinterest:

“Our study showed a mix of big-picture intention setting (eat better, find work-life balance) and smaller shifts to have more fun (socialize more, spend more time with friends).”

Which, of course, are fairly universal post-pandemic goals, which will still be disrupted due to the surge in the Omicron variant, but Pinterest provides more specific notes on how men, specifically, are looking to achieve these aims.

Pinterest says that:

55% of male users are looking to go to the movies more often

55% of male users are looking to go to restaurants

50% are looking to host house parties in 2022

60% are seeking new activities to do with their families

30% of male Pinners are looking to buy a new car

There are some interesting, and potentially valuable opportunities within these trends, which could help to align your Pinterest marketing, if you’re looking to connect with men in the app.

What’s more, Pinterest says that 75% of male Pinners are looking to spend more money to reach their goals this year.

Again, while it may not be the prime focus of your marketing efforts, it could well be worth spending some time on Pinterest, and learning about the latest usage trends, and even experimenting with Pin promotions to see whether you can reach this engaged, active shopping audience.

So what are male Pinners looking for in their Pin shopping journey? Pinterest highlights three key tips:

Male users are highly brand conscious, and will pay more for the brands that they know and trust

Men conduct fewer searches before making a purchase, and are keen to get to the point faster in the process, underlining the need to reach them early in their shopping journey

Given this, Pinterest’s personalization in its search results is a key benefit for male Pinners, with 85% of male users noting that the platform feels personalized to them.

Which presents more opportunity to connect with these receptive, active buyers.

Other platforms have bigger reach, and much stronger male usage overall, but it is worth noting these latest trends and insights, and considering whether Pinterest might be worth experimenting with in your 2022 outreach.

You can read Pinterest’s full research report here.