Pinterest showcases key in-app trends at Cannes

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Pinterest is hosting its fourth annual Manifestival showcase at Cannes this week, where it will present some of the key creative and engagement trends currently gaining steam on the platform. The presentation could help marketers better understand the relevance of the app in relation to their outreach efforts.

Pinterest's Manifestival provides an interactive display of key trends, aesthetics and ideas, with a focus on how the app continues to drive real-world experiences based on cultural trends.

This has become a key differentiator for Pinterest as the platform looks to separate itself from other social media apps through its “Less URL, More IRL” branding approach.

As explained by Pinterest: “Through personalized, unplugged experiences, the Pinterest Manifestival brings guests inside a real-life Pinterest board that turns inspiration into something they can see, taste, wear and make their own.”

Pinterest’s activation will also include a tattoo parlor, “offering trend-inspired tattoos that have become one of the most talked-about permanent souvenirs on the Croisette.” The event will also offer a Pinterest patisserie inspired by trending recipes, and a visual search studio, created in partnership with Adobe, which invites guests to “visually discover their personal aesthetic by using handheld scanners,” per the company. On-site designers will then use Adobe Express to transform their selections into a custom-printed journal.

Pinterest has also partnered with Sephora on a new beauty activation.

As per Pinterest: “Attendees explore bold, personal approaches to color and styling, from hair to clothing, turning this year’s Pinterest Palette colors into wearable self-expression. Think: frosted tips, bold brows, expressive hair stenciling and bleach-painted clothing, taking trends off the screen and into the real world.”

So there’s a bit going on at the Pinterest booth as the platform looks to expand its cultural influence, and place itself at the center of the key trends driving inspiration and engagement.

Of course, that only relates to those attending the Cannes Lions event. However, with so many influential creatives and decision-makers there, this could be a good opportunity for Pinterest to boost awareness and win over more ad business.

Pinterest has seen solid growth over the past year. The platform is now up to 631 million users, most of whom come to the app with a shopping mindset. The more Pinterest can link its branding with the latest trends, the more likely it will be able to build on this. As such, its focus on Cannes could be a significant element in its broader efforts.