Pinterest shares rising trends in new report

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Pinterest has published its Spring trends report for 2026, which highlights all of the topics that have been gaining more traction in the app as we head into the warmer months.

Pinterest said that its Spring Trend Report reveals a cultural shift away from perfectionism and reinvention, and toward brands, foods and experiences that enhance self-expression, comfort and positive vibes.

As per Pinterest: “People want to feel good about their lives in 2026, not upend them.”

The report highlights four key trends, based on rising Pinterest search activity:

Curated comfort and micro-makeovers – Pinners are searching for cosy room makeover inspiration, including bold colors, vintage finds and creative, low-lift hacks .

Spring soups, not spring diets – Pinterest users are seeking out more creativity in their recipe choices, and cosy food with a bright, modern twist.

Tiny sanctuaries and intentional connection - Pinners are looking for ‘micro escapes’ that fit into real life: 10-minute garden breaks, renter-friendly balcony makeovers and tiny outdoor sanctuaries.

Spring cleaning and organizing - People are searching for routines that break housework into manageable moments, like ‘cleaning list by room step by step’ and satisfying ‘fresh start’ organization inspiration such as ‘fridge organization aesthetic’

Some handy notes, which offer a range of opportunities for brands to align with these rising trends and interest notes.

For each trend, Pinterest has also provided an explainer overview, along with a collection of associated trends and their relative increase in interest, based on in-app search activity.

These notes could help marketers map out a more effective approach to their Pin promotions, aligning with the latest trends and shifts to get more attention for their products.

And with 619 million active users, most of whom come to the app with shopping intent, it could be a valuable consideration, providing direct exposure to shoppers at the beginning of their purchase journey.