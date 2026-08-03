Pinterest tells brands to launch holiday campaigns early

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Pinterest has shared some tips to help marketers prepare for the end-of-year shopping push, with the platform advising brands to get campaigns started early to maximize opportunities.

Indeed, the platform said its users are already planning their holiday purchases.

As explained by Pinterest: “The number one reason people come to Pinterest is to shop. That makes our audience unique: a growing group of high-intent shoppers that you can’t find anywhere else, actively planning everything from gifting lists and festive menus to party details and seasonal traditions.”

Pinterest said that based on previous years, “festive activity spikes as early as September.” As such, brands should think about bringing out their seasonal campaigns as soon as possible.

“[T]he earlier you arrive, the more of those decisions you shape,” Pinterest said. “That’s why a full-funnel strategy with Pinterest is crucial. An always-on, full-funnel approach keeps you present throughout the entire customer journey, and it’s where Pinterest unlocks incremental results.”

Expanding on this, Pinterest shared five key tips for brands looking to make the most of their marketing efforts this year.

Set a foundation: Pinterest said marketers should ensure their product catalog and feed are uploaded and ready. Brands also need to establish key performance indicators for the holiday push.

Utilize Performance+: Pinterest said its artificial intelligence-powered Performance+ campaign options can help marketers drive better results with less manual effort. Performance+ combines Pinterest’s automation and AI features in order to simplify campaign creation and scale what’s working. Pinterest said that recent updates to its ad delivery models have also driven an overall 28% improvement in ROAS during testing for SMB advertisers using Pinterest Performance+ campaigns with ROAS bidding.

Test and learn: Pinterest said that launching early will give marketers the opportunity to test campaign approaches before the Q4 rush. Pinterest added that brands can use other important moments, including the back-to-school season and Halloween, to learn more about what works for their audience.

Aim for an earlier launch of end-of-year campaigns: Pinterest said marketers should aim to go live as early as possible between September and November, in order to scale budgets and creative into Q4.

Extend campaigns into the post-Christmas period: Pinterest said that 55% of its weekly users keep buying in the week between Christmas and New Year’s Day, which provides another opportunity to maximize sales before the end of the year.

Essentially, Pinterest’s advice is that launching early will provide more time for campaign optimization and refinement, which will then ensure that brands are maximizing their sales opportunities in the season. Of course, that also means more spending on Pinterest overall, so the platform does have a vested interest in this advice. However, there is logic in extending the learning period to refine and improve approaches.