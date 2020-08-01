Pinterest Surpasses 400 Million MAU, Shares Insights into Rising Usage Trends [Infographic]

As reported in its latest earnings update, Pinterest is now up to 416 million monthly active users, which means that the platform now has more users than Twitter, Snapchat and LinkedIn, and it looks set to continue adding more as people look to online shopping during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those usage trends may also become habitual shifts - once more people realize the convenience and benefits of shopping online, that's expected to lead to a more significant upward trend in eCommerce, even after the lockdowns end. That could position Pinterest for ongoing growth - which is why this new report from the platform is particularly relevant.

Marking its latest usage milestone, Pinterest has published a listing of key usage trends and shifts, which provides additional context as to why people are logging onto the app, which could assist in your planning.

Among the notes:

Women make up more than 60% of Pinterest's audience, though the number of men using the platform has increased nearly 50% year on year

though the number of men using the platform has increased nearly 50% year on year The number of Pinners under 25 is growing twice as fast as Pinners 25 and over

Among Gen Z, searches for ‘gender equality’ are up 5x, ‘mental health check in’ is up 5x and ‘body positive’ ideas are up 9x

Men are increasingly searching for “creative makeup looks” (+7x year-on-year)

Millennials are using Pinterest to make their homes more family-friendly, searching for ‘family house plans’ (up 10x) and shopping for unique finds in spaces like 'backyard seating area ’ (up 34x)

Some interesting opinters, touching on a range of industries. Pinterest has outlined some more detail in the below infographic list.

Worth considering within your strategic planning.