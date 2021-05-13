Pinterest Tests Coming Live-Streaming Functionality with New Creator Event

With live-streaming now available on almost every major social platform, it's little surprise to see Pinterest also looking at its own live-stream options to help promote creators, and boost engagement in the app.

As reported by TechCrunch, later this month, Pinterest will host a three-day virtual event, which will feature a range of live-streamed sessions from creators and celebrities, which will be made available directly in the Pinterest app.

Pinterest communications manager Marie-Joëlle Parent also shared this update on Twitter:

We're testing live events! @Pinterest will bring Creators and Pinners together for a 3-day virtual event on the app on May 24-26th. We’ll give Pinners access to drop into live-streamed, studio-style sessions directly on Pinterest. https://t.co/nWR1iLB3XM — Marie-Joëlle Parent (@mariejoelle) May 13, 2021

Tapping through on that link takes you to a new Pinterest Live page, which provides an overview of all the live events scheduled in the app.

Pinterest notes that the events will only be available to Pinners in the US, and only in the app, on both iOS and Android.

"Pinners can join a session live with Pinterest Creator Jonathan Van Ness and learn new morning rituals and self-care routines or learn how to style your wardrobe with fashion designer Rebecca Minkoff. Other featured creators include Pinterest food Creator GrossyPelosi who will show Pinners how to make an easy summer dessert, Peter Som will show how to make his most saved recipe and Hannah Bronfman will show how to create the perfect at home spa night, among others."

Pinners will be able to comment to interact with creators during their streams, but there will be no shopping functionality in this initial test. But that's no doubt coming - with TikTok airing its own shopping-focused live-streams, you can bet that Pinterest is also eyeing the same, linking its expanding catalog of product pins into a live-stream experience that will eventually enable all Pinners to broadcast live, and promote their products within the app.

Which makes sense, especially given the popularity of food and beauty content on the platform. Through live-streaming, chefs will be able to guide Pinners through their recipes, while beauty creators will have a direct option to better showcase various products.

In this respect, live-streaming seems to fit perfectly within the Pinterest ecosystem - and when you also consider that video views within Pins increased more than 3x in 2020, there's clearly demand for more video content within the app.

It seems likely, then, that we'll see a broader roll-out of Pinterest's live-streaming tools sooner rather than later - but right now, it will be limited to this new test, which will take place between May 24th and 26th, and will help provide Pinterest with more insights into the development of the option.

In addition to this, Pinterest is also hosting a Pinterest Creators Connect event on May 27th, which is separate to this live-stream line-up, but is likely where it will provide a more in-depth overview of the plans for Pinterest live-streams.

If you're looking to utilize Pins in your digital marketing effort, it may well be worth tuning in.

You can RSVP for the Pinterest Creators Connect event here.