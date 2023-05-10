 Skip to main content
25 Ways to Promote Your Business for Free [Infographic]

Published May 10, 2023
We’re obviously all about social media and digital marketing, but at the end of the day, our main aim is to help businesses maximize their promotional activities, and utilize every means at their disposal to boost awareness and success.

With that in mind, this new infographic from contributor Angie Gensler caught our eye, with 25 different suggestions on how you can promote your brand in different ways, which could help to inform your process.

You likely already know about most of these. But maybe seeing them in the list will change your thinking or prompt you to seek out new angles on a certain aspect.

You can check out Angie’s full post on promotion tactics here.

25 Ways to Promote Your Business for Free

