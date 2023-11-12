 Skip to main content
The Psychology of Why People Share on Social Media [Infographic]

The insights include a breakdown by generation and could support your marketing outreach.

Published Nov. 12, 2023
By
Managing Director at Red Website Design

Are you looking for ways to improve your social media content? Want to understand the basics of why and what people share?

The team from Haiilo (formerly Smarp) share their insights into social media psychology in this infographic.

Here’s a quick summary:

  • The Psychology of Social Sharing: 5 Reasons People Share
  • What People Share on Social Media: The Content Matrix
  • The Generational Social Media Gap: What Different Age Groups Share

Check out the infographic below for more detail.

Why People Share on Social Media infographic

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.

