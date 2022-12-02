 Skip to main content
site logo

Reddit Adds Images in Comments for Selected Communities

Published Dec. 2, 2022
By
Content and Social Media Manager

Reddit’s adding a new engagement option with images in comments now available within some 1,500 subreddits in the app.

Reddit images in comments

Just as it sounds, some subreddits will now be able to switch on image posting within comment threads, providing another way for people to interact and share within these communities. Reddit also enabled GIFs in selected subreddits back in July.

As explained by Reddit:

Ever wanted to share a candid cat pic in the latest r/cats thread? Perhaps, help out a fellow r/crochet hobbyist? Or maybe even fulfill a father’s dream of being hugged by sasquatch in r/photoshoprequest? If so, this feature is for you!”

Here’s how it looks in practice (on desktop):

Reddit images in comments

As noted, it’s another way to facilitate interaction within Reddit’s highly active chat threads, which could help add context in various ways.

Though it won’t be available to all communities.

Reddit says that ‘not safe for work’ images are not allowed and will be automatically removed, with only selected, approved subreddits able to use the feature at this stage.

In SFW subreddits that turn on the feature, you’ll notice an image icon at the bottom panel of the comment section. Tap the image icon (see video below) to pull up your camera roll or desktop files, make any edits you want (on mobile only), and upload.”

It’s a simple, and potentially engaging feature update, which could help Reddit drive more interaction.

Filed Under: Social Media Updates

Editors' pick

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Crimson Coward's First Texas Restaurant
From Crimson Coward
December 02, 2022
Livestream Shopping Survey by The Influencer Marketing Factory
From The Influencer Marketing Factory
November 14, 2022
80% of Gen Z Shoppers To Use Social This Holiday
From SimplicityDX
November 15, 2022
Read next
Latest in Social Media Updates
image/svg+xml
Industry Dive is an Informa business
© 2022 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell