Reddit Adds New ‘Creative’ Certification to its Reddit Ads Formula Marketing Education Platform

Reddit has added another certification course to its Reddit Ads Formula marketing education platform, with participants now able to secure a “Creative” certification to further demonstrate their Reddit ads knowledge.

Originally launched last June, Reddit’s Ads Formula platform provides a simple, step-by-step overview of Reddit’s various ad tools and options, which can be a great way to boost your knowledge of what’s possible for your marketing the app.

And you can also now secure three certifications, with digital badges that you can display on other platforms to showcase your Reddit marketing knowledge.

As explained by Reddit:

“Make an even bigger impact this holiday season with campaign strategies that'll set your brand up for success. Sharpen your creative skills and Own the Moment with our latest course in our Creative Certification on RedditAF!”

The new course covers various key creative elements, including how to create stand-out Reddit ads, data-backed notes on Reddit ads best practices, advice on engaging in Reddit communities, launching campaigns, and more.

There’s also a specific section on running creative A/B tests, in order to maximize response rates for your Reddit campaigns.

Those who complete the course will also also be rewarded with the option to make a Reddit-funded donation to a charity, via Reddit’s “Karma Kash” initiative.

Reddit’s been working to improve its ad tools over the past few years, with a view to maximizing its earnings potential, and eventually launching an IPO. That’s also seen the platform making a bigger push to clean up the app, and make it more brand-safe, while at the same time, it’s also reducing its reliance on volunteer moderators.

The combination of these elements could make it a more appealing consideration, and Reddit says that its Ads Formula courses have been of significant value for participants.

“Since its launch in June 2022, Reddit Ads Formula has welcomed over 5,800 participants from 26+ countries to the Fundamentals program, 50% from Holding Companies and independent agencies. Agencies and advertising partners like GroupM, Tinuiti, PMG, Aleph, Horizon Next, Wpromote, and Dentsu, are just some of the clients who have participated in the Fundamentals certification. With modules focused on understanding Reddit’s audience, unique targeting capabilities, ad formats and more.”

Reddit further notes that based on feedback, its Ads Formula courses have an overall satisfaction rating of 4.5 out of 5, with 87% of participants reporting having a better understanding of Reddit’s ads offerings as a result of their participation.

As such, it could well be worth taking a look, and improving your knowledge of Reddit’s expanding ad and targeting options.

You can check out Reddit Ads Formula here.