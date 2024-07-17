Reddit Announces Webinar Series to Assist in Holiday Ad Planning

Have you considered Reddit for your holiday marketing push?

The platform now has 82 million daily active users, and facilitates an increasing number of product searches, based on the fact that you can get real user insight within its engaged topic forums.

As such, it could be worth factoring into your plans, and if you are looking Reddit’s way, it’s got three webinars coming up that could help to guide your ad dollars one way or another.

First off, on July 18th (1pm PST), Reddit’s running a session on “Festive Gifting on Reddit”, which will explore how the app helps to facilitate gift searches.

As per Reddit:

“Learn about the power of gifting through community - how real reviews from real people help Reddit users validate they’re making the right holiday purchase decisions. We’ll also share strategies for an effective campaign, tips to boost performance and creative thought starters to help make your ads best in class.”

Reddit says that it’s the top source for real reviews on products and brands to gift, and as such, tapping into that knowledge, and usage, could be a valuable driver for your brand strategy.

It could be worth tuning in. You can find more info on this event here.

On July 31st (12pm ET), Reddit’s running a session on “Unlocking Creative Cues”:

“Join us for a special webinar where we delve into the power of Reddit communities and how they can supercharge your campaigns. At Reddit, we believe in the authenticity and creativity that thrives within our communities, and we're excited to share insights on how you can harness these creative cues to effectively engage with your target audience.”

Given the aforementioned use of Reddit for product research, this could help to provide a better understanding of app usage trends, and inform your thinking on Reddit marketing.

You can find out more info about this session here.

And finally, on August 14th (1pm ET), Reddit’s running a session which looks at how the platform impacts discovery.

“The way we search is changing. Gen Z is leading the way to a richer search landscape as they grow weary of traditional search, leaning on social communities for the answers they’re after. Join the Reddit Team to learn more about these evolving expectations and unpack the future of search, social, and community.”

Reddit recently published a full research report on this, conducted in conjunction with GWI and AmbassCo, which looks at evolving search trends, and where Gen Z, in particular, is now looking for answers.

The session could give you more insight into this aspect, and where consumers will be looking in the months leading up to Christmas.

The info and sign-up page for this session is coming soon.

Reddit remains a more niche consideration for advertisers, due to its comparatively lower reach, but its impact may be more significant than the figures would suggest.

If you’re considering it at all, it may be worth tuning in, and hearing what the Reddit team has to say about these trends.