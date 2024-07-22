Reddit Launches Sports Partnership Program to Enhance Engagement

Reddit has announced a new sports partnership program, which will see Reddit working with various major sports organizations, including the NFL, the NBA, MLB, PGA, and more on new in-app activations.

The new program will bring exclusive sports content into the app, feeding into dedicated sports communities to drive more engagement.

As explained by Reddit:

“Through our official partnerships with the NFL, NBA, MLB, PGA TOUR, and NASCAR, redditors will gain access to video highlights from games and tournaments, player AMAs, behind-the-scenes videos, and more special content posted by the leagues throughout their seasons and including during major events like Super Bowl and NBA All-Star.”

Reddit says that sports communities are growing at a significant rate (+26% year-over-year), and this new program will help to enhance connection between Redditors and the sports that they love.

Reddit has long been known for its passionate and knowledgeable communities, on a broad range of subjects, and sports fandom in the app offers more opportunities for connection and community.

Which will also lead to more potential for ad outreach.

“Reddit advertisers can align their brands to these communities and content experiences just like FanDuel, Samsung, Ford, Volkswagen of America and several others did as part of our initial test with the NFL during the 2023-24 season. During the test, an alcoholic beverage brand saw a +11.3 point lift in purchase intent, a +9.4 point lift in brand favorability, and a 5.9 point lift in awareness by activating alongside premium video content from the NFL.”

It’s another step for Reddit in building its ad business, and expanding its value into more areas. The platform grew by almost 10 million daily active users over the past year, and is now looking to maximize its opportunities, in order to drive more value for users and ad partners.

Sports engagement is a good way to do just that, and with the Olympics hype train ramping up, now’s a good time to get involved, and provide more opportunity for related brands.

You can learn more about Reddit’s sports partnership program here.