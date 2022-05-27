Reddit Shares Creative Best Practices and Posting Tips to Help Marketers Build Connection [Infographic]

Have you considered the potential of Reddit for your digital marketing efforts?

The platform currently serves over 52 million daily active users, and with highly engaged communities in all manner of niches, it could well be a great pathway to not only learn more about your target market, but also connect with them in a more authentic way.

If you can get it right. Many brands are still hesitant to approach Reddit due to the platform’s past opposition to ads and brand interference. But there are ways to improve your Reddit performance, and connect with potential customers in the app.

Which is where this new overview from Reddit comes in. To help brands get a better handle on the platform, Reddit has shared a range of tips to guide your Reddit posting approach.

The main point? You need to learn Reddit and understand the platform’s nuances to create an authentic connection in the app.

And there are various ways to do that – check out the below overview for a range of helpful pointers and notes.