Reddit shares insight into the growth of sports fandoms

Listen to the article 2 min This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback

Reddit published a new guide to sports fandoms in the app, and how Reddit users are increasingly engaging with sports content and driving broader conversations related to various leagues and events.

Created in partnership with app research provider Sensor Tower, the 21-page report provides some valuable insight for sports marketers, and those looking to tap into evolving discussion on Reddit.

The report provides an overview of general sports engagement in the app, including data on the consistency of sports community engagement.

The report also looks at the popularity of specific sports, and relative engagement within each community.

Reddit also shared insight into the most popular sporting events: “In the United States, the NFL season remains the leading driver for sports betting, streaming, and news. Downloads spike in the fall at the start of the NFL season and demand stays high through the Super Bowl in February. There are many other key moments for Sports apps, even if not quite to the scale as the NFL season. March Madness, the Kentucky Derby, and other sports leagues like MLB and the NBA also cause upticks in demand.”

The report also looked at what sports fans turn to Reddit for, and how they engage:

While there’s also a section on sports gaming, and the expanded connection of sports through game titles like NBA 2K and Madden NFL Mobile, which both drive steady engagement throughout the year.

There are also notes on what sports fans are looking to buy, which could provide guidance for marketing outreach.

These are some handy notes, which could play a role in helping marketers define their outreach to sports fans in the app, through key usage and engagement trends that align with their offerings.

And with Reddit usage climbing, it may be worth digging a little deeper and considering the potential for related research and promotions.