SEO Copywriting Guide: 10 Tips to Improve Your Content [Infographic]

Are you looking for ways to improve your SEO? Want to create copy your users love that will rank well on Google?
The team from SEMrush share their SEO copywriting tips in this infographic.
Here’s a quick summary:
- Find the right keywords
- Find questions people ask
- Identify and map search intent
- Check competitors’ articles for your target keywords
- Gather original data
- Optimize your header, meta title, and meta description
- Create organized, easy-to-read content
- Include visuals
- Include CTAs (calls-to-action)
- Keep linking structure in mind
Check out the infographic below for more.
A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.