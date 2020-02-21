x
#SMTLive Recap: Paid Social and Audience Targeting

Feb. 21, 2020

We asked, you answered: Social Media Today readers wanted to learn more about paid social and audience targeting more than any other topic for 2020. So we planned this #SMTLive Twitter chat accordingly.

For some social media marketers, paid social is the most difficult and tedious part of the job. For others, it's their passion project. If you love paid social, we hope you came and dropped some knowledge. If you hate it, we hope you'll learn something from our recap, or at least find some solidarity among those who know the Facebook Ads struggle is real. 

To gage our audience's comfort level with different aspects of paid social, we started with a poll:

It seems that most of you on our #SMTLive chat feel pretty comfortable with building an ad. But it's measuring that ad's success and audience targeting that proves a bit more complicated.

With that in mind, we asked about mistakes marketers can learn from next:

The consensus? One of the most common mistakes in paid social is dropping the ball on monitoring ad campaigns.

@JJFArmstrong pointed out that, additionally, there has to be some thought put into why you're using paid social rather than organic content in order for your paid efforts to work.

Moving on to question three, we wanted to know how you struggle or succeed with audience targeting.

One issue that came up often was fine-tuning audience size within the parameters of the platforms.

And, of course:

The worst part of our jobs is that we won't know how to do them for very long. But perhaps that's the best part of working in social too. 

We felt your pain with audience targeting, but what about some solutions? A few users in the chat were able to offer tips on that audience size issue:

@DaksAhoy pointed out that demographic data is a good place to start in audience targeting.

Next, we wanted to get real about money. How much should you or your clients be spending on paid social?

This was a broad question and definitely depends on your industry and goals, as @DoniPerry pointed out.

And @DanielMcCarter identified how much these campaigns can vary in scope but stay similar in size:

Our last question focused on platforms: Which ones did #SMTLive users love for paid social, and which ones did they hate?

Facebook and Instagram were very popular answers.

But it seems like there's a place for LinkedIn paid social too, especially in terms of the B2B space.

That's all for #SMTLive this week! We hope you learned something valuable that you can bring to your next paid social campaign. 

If you want to be part of the next conversation, check out our #SMTLive Twitter chat calendar to see what we have planned for you.

