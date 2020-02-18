x
#SMTLive Recap: Social Media Auditing 101

Feb. 18, 2020

If editing is the most important part of writing, then reporting and auditing is the most important part of social media marketing.

Just like editing, analyzing your content's performance on social is the only way to optimize. How else would you know how to improve your content if you don't take some time to think critically about what you've created already?

Because social media auditing is obviously so crucial to this industry, we wanted to open up the metaphorical floor to our #SMTLive audience on the topic. Reporting and auditing is a complicated and technical part of the job for anyone in social media, so we wanted to hear how our community on Twitter gets it done.

#AuditGoals

So, what motivates our community to keep tabs on their content?

@MomentumSocial put it best: It's important to audit your social content to see where it's strong, where it's weak, and how to adjust accordingly as a result.

@Gabriella_Taeke knows that auditing is a goal-oriented process. Choosing specific strategies and metrics (such as audience engagement and demographics) is essential. 

To audit or not to audit?

The answer was, unsurprisingly, almost unanimously "to audit." As we said before, keeping track of performance is essential to any job in the social media industry.

In question three, we wanted to get into the nitty-gritty details and ask everyone what their favorite metrics to report on are. What's important, and what's not important here obviously depends on your industry, but we saw some overlap across the board.

Many of you in our #SMTLive community mentioned that tracking engagement rates is important in almost any social media report.

Engagement + knowing what your goals were before and after your audit = the first steps to success in reporting.

Lifehacking your reports

We wanted to know which tools make the complicated and often tedious process of social media reporting easier for our #SMTLive community. We received some great suggestions for reporting platforms, as well as some other tips of the trade. 

While there is no one-size-fits-all tool for reporting, it's important to test out different platforms and ask around within the industry to find out which one could work best for your current goals.

Sprinklr got two shout outs in the chat. 

Why report?

There are a million reasons why tracking your content's performance on social is an essential part of the job, but we wanted to hear how those on #SMTLive were using their reporting results lately. 

@ErinHindalong clearly gets a lot out of her social media reports, such as suggested ways to alter her content. Erin's comment also brought up a common question in the social media world: What do you do about weekends?

How do you solve a problem like a weekend? Well, according to @erininmilwaukee, it's valuable to have staffers available seven days a week.

But according to @ErinHindalong, there's a time and place for weekend work. 

Thank you so much for recapping our social media auditing and reporting chat with us, we hope you learned a little more about the topic than you knew before - and be sure to tune into our next #SMTLive Twitter chat on Tuesday 2/25 at 12pm EST.

