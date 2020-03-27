x
#SMTLive Recaps: Managing Social Media When You're Not (Physically) In the Office

March 27, 2020

Hello and welcome to another recap of our beloved #SMTLive. We're happy to have these chats more often now that we're all WFH for the foreseeable future.

To kick off our special quarantine series of #SMTLive, we decided to check in with everyone and see how managing social is going during social distancing. Read on for not only the recap but also a first look at next week's chat topic. 

One group of social media marketers impressing us most during social distancing? Parents!

Managing social media accounts during COVID-19 AND homeschooling kids sounds like something only a superhero could do. Hats off to moms and dads here. 

Planning content when you know you're most productive works for @nureenv. 

We're missing those face-to-face moments more than ever now too, @cassidyrota. 

@rdelangel advises quality over quantity during this time. 

Missing the ease of a quick face to face exchange came up more than once during this chat. 

If there are any tools helping you out at this time, we sure want to hear about them. 

Having some extra photography assets around in case of an emergency could certainly come in handy here.

Slack has been a huge stress relief for a lot of our #SMTLive community.

As always, don't forget to use memes wisely. 

Thanks for the shoutout, @Agorapulse!

We saw some more love for Slack from @webvidtweets.

Social media marketers need productivity tips and tools now more than ever. Luckily our #SMTLive community seems to be productivity experts. 

@ClkContrl advised tools with good mobile apps while working at home, such as Sprout and Canva. 

ELG: Everybody loves Google. 

If you've been meaning to experiment with meditation, @heyitscass95 thinks now is as good a time as ever. 

Scheduling content on social looks a little different these days, so social media managers' schedules themselves do, too. 

Many people mentioned that our jobs are getting more fast-paced than usual as a result of the virus. 

In-office content is lacking right now. Zoom screenshots just aren't the same. ​

The way social media managers have been creating "digital twins" of events, as @jendonovansf mentioned, has been genuinely impressive over the past few weeks. 

And, of course, during the pandemic live shows are getting more popular by the minute. 

Our community seems committed to keeping their social media teams healthy and happy during this crisis. Here are some of our favorite ideas for morale-boosting:

In less populated areas, a @Nike Run Club challenge sounds like a great idea.

Zoom quiz night? Sign us up. 

Clearly Hydrate Marketing is keeping their team hydrated with weekly happy hours. 

Here at SMT, we're trying to use this time to bring our community together on #SMTLive more often than usual. In fact, we've already planned next week's chat: 

A lot of marketers are confused about how to strike the right tone on social in light of the current situation, so we'll be chatting about that on Twitter next week. We asked for feedback about what you all needed from us right now, and you gave us some great ideas. Stay tuned for what we decide to chat about in the coming weeks as we all get through this together. 

For some social media marketers, social distancing is an opportunity for learning.

Thanks @webvidtweets! We're excited to keep connecting with everyone while we're all stuck at home and beyond. 

@twohourdigital wants to hear some social distancing success stories. We agree!

Stay tuned for messaging strategies, we're talking about those next week. 

