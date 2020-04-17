SMTLive Recaps Show & Tell: Brands That Inspire Us on Social

Here at SMT, we've decided to embrace the preschool aspects of WFH life, such as naps, snack time, and, you guessed it: #SMTLive "Show & Tell".

While there's been a plethora of social media flops during the pandemic (we're looking at you, finger lickin' good KFC campaign), we'd much rather chat about the social media successes at this time. We've personally seen even more successful ad campaigns and posts than failed ones, so we're glad everyone could get together this week to share social media marketing inspo, preschool style.

If you weren't able to make it to our live chat, read on for pandemic social media inspiration galore.

Q1 - What brands have helped inspire your social media marketing content? Please share an example of a post or ad that inspired you. #SMTLive pic.twitter.com/bVlyHJNfAx — Social Media Today (@socialmedia2day) April 14, 2020

Let's get started with the brands #SMTLivers have been loving during all this.

A1: @HubSpot - because I think they've found a balanced way to connect with their B2B community on social while also offering helpful/interesting info to #marketers - especially on Instagram #smtlive pic.twitter.com/tecivBc9jq — Robin Selvy Re (@RobinSelvyRe) April 14, 2020

B2B content feels more important than ever as industry professionals seek COVID-19 guidance.

A1 - it often depends on the industry we are creating content within, but a great brand to look to is @bumble. Even when having fun with it, each piece they upload is consistent with their mission, & they remain clear in their branding through both content and imagery. pic.twitter.com/CZARDmDcIX — Online Optimism (@onlineoptimism) April 14, 2020

Bumble got a shout out here for their empathetic approach to social content.

A1: We think this @Target commercial is fantastic. It's simple and shares positive messaging of how the team members at their stores are working to help others. https://t.co/1nL0SZeY6H #SMTLive — MyCorporation (@MyCorporation) April 14, 2020

In our opinion, it was savvy to describe this time as "even now" rather than "unprecedented." It's a subtle change of copy to reinforce the brand's call to action that other life events, like birthdays and reading stories before bed, are still happening. #SMTLive — MyCorporation (@MyCorporation) April 14, 2020

Target's copy here impressed @MyCorporation. Speaking of well-written words...

Q2 - Share an example of a post or ad (by a brand) that was perfectly worded. What about their copy writing inspires you? #SMTLive pic.twitter.com/itFDq1h6Wh — Social Media Today (@socialmedia2day) April 14, 2020

It's hard to find the right words during a global disaster, but these brands don't seem like they're having any trouble at all.

A2: This all words + no imagery commercial by @indeed is well said: https://t.co/zSvfSNszNi #SMTLive — Robin Selvy Re (@RobinSelvyRe) April 14, 2020

All-text video content can perform well, especially with aesthetically pleasing and on-brand font and other graphic design choices.

I agree. It's perfect and @nike really sound like they mean it.#SMTLive — Two Hour Digital (@twohourdigital) April 14, 2020

This one wins the day for sure! Still get goosebumps from it. — Online Optimism (@onlineoptimism) April 14, 2020

This was one of many times users mentioned @nike for their authentic social presence during the chat.

A2: I think @VW's "Big Day" is one of the most perfect commercials ever. A lack of copy can do wonders. There are no words as this wedding begins to start... until the very end with that electrifying message: "Fasten your seatbelts." https://t.co/sqRmGrp5QV #SMTLive — Heather Taylor (@howveryheather) April 14, 2020

Agreed that lack of text can sometimes be the most powerful! This @Facebook ad with so many heartfelt images of society and just ending in "We're never lost if we can find each other" gave me all the feels ????https://t.co/jabH8NDxVN #SMTLive — Robin Selvy Re (@RobinSelvyRe) April 14, 2020

Conversely, lack of words in video content seems like it's working well for brands like @VW and @Facebook.

Shared this in our newsletter today, but this is a very #relatable visual piece of content for marketers. #SMTLive https://t.co/SXzpSQUc9Z — Social Media Today (@socialmedia2day) April 14, 2020

Sometimes, like this example that we shared in our newsletter and above, a picture is worth a thousand words.

Q3 - How about captivating imagery?

Share an example of a social post or ad that caught your attention visually. #SMTLive pic.twitter.com/Skp1BLMFbS — Social Media Today (@socialmedia2day) April 14, 2020

Speaking of imagery, these users shared their favorite eye-catching graphics spotted on social recently.

Stay home, make a Pinterest board for your 2020 2021 wedding. We feel for you, 2020 brides.

The mousetrap PSA from @OHdeptofhealth caught my attention. It illustrates the importance of social distancing using a ping pong ball and mouse traps. pic.twitter.com/HuI94Z6C1P — Jason Bruce (@JasonBruce) April 14, 2020

This PSA got a decent amount of attention during the chat too. Talk about powerful and important imagery.

A3 here’s a rad UGC post from a fan of the bloodsucking skateboard co, @toymachine.

1) made by a fan

2) used actual video clip of TM team rider, Miles Willard from their latest promotional video

3) fits the exact vibe & aesthetic of @TempletonEd’s ???? #smtlive pic.twitter.com/g7LaaepRdO — Tyler Culbertson (@CulbertsonTyler) April 14, 2020

Some #SMTLive users have been seeing some cool user-generated content out there on the web too.

This commercial by @tradecoffeeco used employee-generated content to show relatable ☕️scenes from home https://t.co/Xlrrkrih5w #SMTLive — Robin Selvy Re (@RobinSelvyRe) April 14, 2020

There's nothing more relatable than scenes from home in UGC right now.

Q4 - What brands are doing a great job of managing their social media presence through the current pandemic?

Share an example. #SMTLive pic.twitter.com/lfHUteCvkE — Social Media Today (@socialmedia2day) April 14, 2020

Who's who in social media management strategists today? A few brands got shout outs for amazing social media management even now below:

A4: Major props to @RWandCO. Despite being a business-forward clothing brand, they've managed to shift their messaging to WFH while also providing supportive messages and stories from real customers staying home. pic.twitter.com/Q3Bbvo6q9N — Online Optimism (@onlineoptimism) April 14, 2020

@onlineoptimism mentioned a business clothing brand that's killing their recent content pivot.

A4: If you're looking for some humour (?) check out something like the UK drinks firm @innocent and their daily #WorkingFromHomeChallenge.



The other week they had a typing with toes keyboard challenge.



So funny ????#SMTLive — Two Hour Digital (@twohourdigital) April 14, 2020

#SMTLive showed a lot of love for @innocent this week too, shouting out their fun work from home challenges in particular.

A4 - @CocaCola as they are currently donating their social feeds "to experts and partners sharing helpful information." Shows care and togetherness. #SMTLive — Ruth #NowInside (@InnGritttt) April 14, 2020

@CocaCola's idea to donate their social feeds comes across as both an authentic and innovative solution to multiple problems.

A4: @stoolpresidente and his team at @barstoolsports have been crushing it—content-wise — Tyler Culbertson (@CulbertsonTyler) April 14, 2020

@stoolpresidente hosts a show, #justonebite. Normally he visits pizza joints across the US and gives real-time pizza review at the business. Since quarantine he has pivoted to #frozenpizza reviews and they’re amazingly hilarious and are driving massive sales for ????????#SMTLive — Tyler Culbertson (@CulbertsonTyler) April 14, 2020

And this take on #justonebite sounds entertaining and relatable, too.

Q5 - Share an example of a brand who is live streaming on social in a fun and creative way right now. #SMTLive pic.twitter.com/bTJOfEgsT9 — Social Media Today (@socialmedia2day) April 14, 2020

Everyone who's anyone is live streaming right now, but which brands are making their streams memorable?

A5: I love that @naturallight is using Facebook Live to host an online commencement in May for all those seniors that have had their graduations????canceled due to #COVID19 #SMTlivehttps://t.co/1BztPpC4bd — Robin Selvy Re (@RobinSelvyRe) April 14, 2020

Big events, like weddings and graduations, have been canceled internationally as a result of the pandemic. In an empathetic and genuinely delightful move, @naturallight plans to capitalize on their college audience in a Facebook Live online commencement for graduating seniors.

A5: New Orleans brands, like @RevelatorCoffee, have been partnering with local artists/performers to help them continue to reach an audience! Check them out for live local music and poetry: https://t.co/jym9ac2ggS — Online Optimism (@onlineoptimism) April 14, 2020

Local brands supporting their communities are getting lots of love on social right now, too.

A5: @stoolpresidente breaking the internet for USA #SMBs. Portnoy has been hosting live unboxing videos everyday celebrating small businesses that ship him their promotional swag & products. These shoutouts add value & visibility for the underdogs & keep us entertained!#smtlive — Tyler Culbertson (@CulbertsonTyler) April 14, 2020

Even larger brands like Barstool are getting in on the #locallove.

Next #SMTLive Twitter chat:



"Connecting with Your Audience Live on Social"

Tuesday, April 21th

12p.m. EDThttps://t.co/09XmpESUti pic.twitter.com/fUHe9Hn2tq — Social Media Today (@socialmedia2day) April 14, 2020

Speaking of live streams, get ready for next week's #SMTLive Twitter chat all about going live on social.

Last question of the day...



Q6 - Share a link, a screenshot or just a description of the most creative social media campaign you’ve seen recently. #SMTLive pic.twitter.com/vU4vtFnbAO — Social Media Today (@socialmedia2day) April 14, 2020

Last but not least, here are a few more creative social media campaigns users wanted to make sure they shared before the end of this week's chat.

A6 - Powerful and easy to understand PSA campaign #SMTLive https://t.co/OSvY59dArv — Robin Selvy Re (@RobinSelvyRe) April 14, 2020

The mousetrap campaign got more love here.

A6: I love @chicfila’s campaign #thelittlethings ❤️. They are sharing encouraging stories from their customers. I love all the ones they’ve shared thus far! #SMTlive pic.twitter.com/N0CVvMOucq — Michelle Thames Social Media Strategist (@naturalista1986) April 14, 2020

@naturalista1986 shared @chicfila's very on-brand #thelittlethings campaign to highlight the good things still going on in their consumers' worlds.

While almost no one particularly loves a cruise right now, @DanaHFreeman brought up @UniworldCruises's solid effort with their travel inspo campaign.

Until next time...



Thank you so much for playing Show & Tell and recapping this week's #SMTLive Twitter chat with us.