#SMTLive Recaps Show & Tell: Brands That Inspire Us on Social

April 17, 2020

Here at SMT, we've decided to embrace the preschool aspects of WFH life, such as naps, snack time, and, you guessed it: #SMTLive "Show & Tell".

While there's been a plethora of social media flops during the pandemic (we're looking at you, finger lickin' good KFC campaign), we'd much rather chat about the social media successes at this time. We've personally seen even more successful ad campaigns and posts than failed ones, so we're glad everyone could get together this week to share social media marketing inspo, preschool style.

If you weren't able to make it to our live chat, read on for pandemic social media inspiration galore. 

Also, if you haven't been participating in our (now weekly!) chats because you aren't sure how, see the above post for instructions. 

Let's get started with the brands #SMTLivers have been loving during all this.

B2B content feels more important than ever as industry professionals seek COVID-19 guidance. 

Bumble got a shout out here for their empathetic approach to social content. 

Target's copy here impressed @MyCorporation. Speaking of well-written words...

It's hard to find the right words during a global disaster, but these brands don't seem like they're having any trouble at all. 

All-text video content can perform well, especially with aesthetically pleasing and on-brand font and other graphic design choices.

This was one of many times users mentioned @nike for their authentic social presence during the chat. 

Conversely, lack of words in video content seems like it's working well for brands like @VW and @Facebook. 

Sometimes, like this example that we shared in our newsletter and above, a picture is worth a thousand words. 

Speaking of imagery, these users shared their favorite eye-catching graphics spotted on social recently. 

Stay home, make a Pinterest board for your 2020 2021 wedding. We feel for you, 2020 brides. 

This PSA got a decent amount of attention during the chat too. Talk about powerful and important imagery. 

Some #SMTLive users have been seeing some cool user-generated content out there on the web too. 

There's nothing more relatable than scenes from home in UGC right now. 

Who's who in social media management strategists today? A few brands got shout outs for amazing social media management even now below: 

@onlineoptimism mentioned a business clothing brand that's killing their recent content pivot.

#SMTLive showed a lot of love for @innocent this week too, shouting out their fun work from home challenges in particular.

@CocaCola's idea to donate their social feeds comes across as both an authentic and innovative solution to multiple problems.

And this take on #justonebite sounds entertaining and relatable, too. 

Everyone who's anyone is live streaming right now, but which brands are making their streams memorable?

Big events, like weddings and graduations, have been canceled internationally as a result of the pandemic. In an empathetic and genuinely delightful move, @naturallight plans to capitalize on their college audience in a Facebook Live online commencement for graduating seniors.

Local brands supporting their communities are getting lots of love on social right now, too. 

Even larger brands like Barstool are getting in on the #locallove. 

Speaking of live streams, get ready for next week's #SMTLive Twitter chat all about going live on social.

Last but not least, here are a few more creative social media campaigns users wanted to make sure they shared before the end of this week's chat.

The mousetrap campaign got more love here.

@naturalista1986 shared @chicfila's very on-brand #thelittlethings campaign to highlight the good things still going on in their consumers' worlds. 

While almost no one particularly loves a cruise right now, @DanaHFreeman brought up @UniworldCruises's solid effort with their travel inspo campaign. 

Thank you so much for playing Show & Tell and recapping this week's #SMTLive Twitter chat with us. We'll be back next week to talk all things live-streaming - see the tweet above to sign-up for our email list and get only the most important reminders about #SMTLive in your inbox.

