Snap Adds More Local Artists to its Commercial Music Options

Snapchat’s adding more music to its Sounds Library, as it looks to tap into the popularity of audio elements, which have seen a big rise on the back of the TikTok shift.

And there are a lot of new audio opportunities coming - as per Snap:

“Today, we’re thrilled to announce that the Sounds Library is expanding with Snapchat’s new music licensing deals with UnitedMasters (US), BUMA/STEMRA (Netherlands), SUISA Digital Licensing AG, which includes the repertoire of SUISA (Switzerland), AKKA/LAA (Latvia), Albautor (Albania), Armauthor (Armenia), Autodia (Greece), COMP (Pakistan), EAÜ (Estonia), GCA (Georgia), LATGA (Lithuania), SOZA (Slovakia), Abramus Digital (Brazil), Soundreef (Italy), and multiple direct-licensing publishers.”

Snapchat says that the new deals will add a broad range of local artists’ music to its Sounds library, providing more opportunity for Snapchatters to engage with audio elements, by embedding licensed music into their messages and Snaps.

Snapchat originally launched its Sounds Library in 2020, and has steadily expanded its music options ever since, via a range of publisher partnerships.

Snap now has music licensing deals with Universal Music Group, Universal Music Publishing Group, Sony Music Entertainment, Sony Music Publishing, Warner Music Group, Warner Chappell, Kobalt, DistroKid, BMG, NMPA publisher members, Merlin, Empire Distribution, and ‘over 9000 independent music publishers and labels’.

In addition to this, Snapchat has also added expanded audio options, like audio clips from popular TV shows, via partnership with NBCUniversal.

Snap has also added new audio synch and Lens-matching audio options to provide more sound-on capacity, and more ways to incorporate audio elements into your Snap creations.

Again, it’s the influence of TikTok that’s ramped up this element, with social media users now increasingly accustomed to audio experiences. And with Snap’s young audience, it’s an important element for the app to consider - which is why the expansion of its music options is a big deal, which could help to drive more discovery and engagement.

There’s no change to Snap’s commercial audio options as yet, but its expanded licensing deals could enable more options on this front in future.