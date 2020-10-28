Snapchat Adds New 3D Body Scan Lenses for Halloween

Snapchat has launched a new set of 3D body scan Lenses, building upon its body tracking technology, which are able to move and adjust based on how you move on screen.

As you can see here, the new Lenses respond to your movement in the frame, with digital characters or costumes aligning with your actions. Snapchat says that this is a first of its kind AR tool, with the Lenses working in both the front and rear-facing camera alignments.

The new Lenses track 18 joints on the human body, and apply 3D models to follow the movements of the person, or people, within the camera’s view.

It reminds me of the full body tracking that EDM artist Skrillex used in his Mothership tour many years back, which enabled him to project giant 3D characters onto a screen at the back of the stage.

Now, Snapchat users can essentially utilize the same within the privacy of their own phones, and Snap is using the option to provide a range of virtual Halloween costumes to give people a chance to participate in the event, even if they can't go to an actual public gathering.

The new advance is also being used in ads, with Canadian icon Tim Horton's launching a sponsored body tracking Lens that enables users to turn themselves into a box of Timbits.

It looks a little shaky, but you get the idea - and the new option could open up a range of fun, new brand tie-ins and opportunities - and even new AR try on tools to get a better idea of what you might look like in a new item of clothing or similar.

And with eCommerce seeing a rapid acceleration in 2020, that could be a big deal. Right now, Snapchat is only at the start of what it may be able to do with these new options, but you can expect to see more updates and evolutions coming soon.

The new 3D body scan Lenses are available in Snapchat from today.