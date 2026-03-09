Snapchat adds new tools to help brands tap into India’s cricket season

Listen to the article 3 min This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback

Snapchat launched a new suite of ad options to help brands tap into the rising popularity of cricket in the app. Its Cricket in a Snap tools offer exclusive access, themed AR activations, live score updates and more as part of a brand promotion targeting cricket season.

Cricket is now the most popular sport in the app and has continued to gain momentum as Snapchat usage has grown in India, with the platform reporting in July that it had reached a new regional milestone of more than 250 million India-based users.

Snapchat’s Cricket in a Snap advertising tools include several elements designed to tap into live cricket discussion:

Live Sports API – Snapchat’s new API offering will enable AR creators to incorporate live sports data into their AR effects, which will allow brands to include score updates within branded Lenses.

AR Fan Zones – Snapchat’s AR fan zones include Locker Room and Nets Practice experiences, which can also be sponsored by brands. Snapchat said official team content will come from teams including Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Titans, Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals, along with top player perspectives and expert analysis via sports broadcaster JioStar.

Surface Tracking – Snapchat said that brands will be able to use this feature to anchor branded Lenses directly to the turf/surface, “providing an immersive experience for on-site fans from every seat in the arena.”

AR Bar Branded Lens – Snapchat will also promote branded Lenses related to cricket.

Post Capture Sticker – When Snapchatters add an overlay or a sticker to their Snap, brands will be able to provide sponsored tools that will be highlighted based on location/event.

Brands x Snap Stars – Brands will be able to partner with Snap creators on hashtag-driven content. Snap said this will empower Snapchat creative talent to produce content “that stays true to their personal voice allowing brands to inspire organic participation.”

These expanded promotional offerings will help brands align with the latest cricket trends. And with the popularity of cricket rising in the app, that could be a valuable consideration.

Snapchat also said that while 55% of Snapchatters watch cricket events live on TV and 54% via streaming, over 90% second-screen during matches.

As per Snap: “While the broadcast delivers the spectacle, the live conversation lives on Snapchat.”

Snapchat has become a key hub for this discussion, which presents an expanded opportunity for brands during India’s cricket season.