Snapchat Shares Data on the Effectiveness of its First Impression Ads

Snapchat has published a new research report which looks at the effectiveness of its “First Impression Ads,” which enable advertisers to ensure that their ad is the first displayed to their target audience in that app on a specific day.

That can be a powerful option for maximizing ad response, and Snapchat’s new study, created in partnership with Publicis Media, provides some additional insight into how valuable this placement can be in boosting the effectiveness of promotions in the app.

The study looks at the performance of Snap’s First Impression ads across three different formats:

First Story – The first ad displayed within a users’ Stories stream

First Commercial – The first ad shown within video playback

First Lens – The first promoted Lens shown in the Lens carousel

Snapchat also recently launched “First Snap,” which enables advertisers to get their promotions to the top of user inboxes as well, but that isn’t included in this study.

The data highlights the value of these options for gaining traction, and boosting awareness, with first ads seeing much higher reach.

Which makes sense, given that they’re displayed more prominently, and will be among the most important actions that users undertake in the app.

But the data also shows that these promotions drove significantly more conversions for several brands, with lower CPM, on average.

The data here demonstrates that Snap’s First Impression ads can be effective at generating more reach and awareness, and driving more sales for the right promotion. But again, that’s not overly surprising, as having the first ad shown to a user is clearly going to generate more reach and exposure to your messaging.

The question then comes down to how effective your specific messaging is at driving action, but if awareness is your goal, the data shows that First Impression ads can definitely work to boost your promotions on this front.

It then comes down to a question of cost, and how valuable it is to get that additional awareness in the app.

In summary, I don’t know that this study provides a heap more insight into the value of this offering, but it does underline the expected value of such exposure.

You can check out Snapchat’s full First Impression Ads report here.