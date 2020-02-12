Snapchat Launches 'Here For You' Mental Health Resource for Users

Snapchat has announced the launch of a new set of tools to help users locate mental health resources when they may be in need.

As explained by Snapchat:

"We’re [launching] a new feature, called Here For You, that will provide proactive in-app support to Snapchatters who may be experiencing a mental health or emotional crisis, or who may be curious to learn more about these issues and how they can help friends dealing with them. Here For You, which will roll out in the coming months, will show safety resources from local experts when Snapchatters search for certain topics, including those related to anxiety, depression, stress, grief, suicidal thoughts, and bullying."

As further outlined by Axios, Snapchat's 'Here For You' process will link to a "special section within Snapchat's search results" when users enter the types in words which could imply that they need help with health and wellness issues.

The section will include links to resources from mental health experts, as well as content on Snapchat which is designed to help users cope with mental health problems.​

As per Axios:

"For example, if a user were to type the word "anxiety" into Snapchat's search function, the show title for its new series "Chill Pill" would surface, as well as episodes of some of its other popular shows that show anxiety-relieving videos. It will also surface Snapchat original programming from Snapchat that talks about issues like suicide or depression in a constructive way."

The approach is somewhat similar to Pinterest's mental health exercises, which it introduced last July - though Pinterest's tools are more specifically dedicated to self-help exercises and resources, as opposed to linking through to related content.

Given the significant role that social platforms now play in our broader interactive process - especially among younger, more impressionable users - it's good to see more action being taken to better assist those who are suffering such impacts, guiding them to relevant resources and help providers who can address these needs.

Snapchat, in particular, sees most of its usage among younger audiences, making it an even more pressing need for the app.

Axios says that this is the first product launch "around what will be a bigger health and wellness push from Snapchat" to be rolled out over the next few months.