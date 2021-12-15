Snapchat Launches New 'Story Studio' App to Better Facilitate Video Content Creation

Snapchat has launched a new ‘Story Studio’ app to selected users, which provides a simplified, streamlined means to create more complex vertical videos, which you can then upload into the main app.

First announced at its Partner Summit back in May, Story Studio gives users access to a range of more in-depth editing tools to craft more complex video clips.

As explained by Snap:

“Use the frame-precise trimming, splitting, and timing tools to get your edits just right. Add layers and captions to tell your story, and then Sounds from Snapchat. Try the latest Lens that everyone is talking about, and add smooth transitions from one video to another. When you’re ready to share, send it to Snapchat to share on your Story or on Spotlight.”

As noted, videos created in the app can then be exported to the main Snapchat app, while users can also download them and share them to other platforms if they choose.

Interestingly, Meta has also recently launched its Spark AR Go app, which facilitates simplified AR creation.

Story Studio is not AR-focused, but it is interesting to see both platforms release new, simplified creation apps, which have no doubt been pushed to align with the holidays, and increased usage of social apps.

Though access to Story Studio is limited. As reported by The Verge, right now, the app is only available as an “early version” to iOS users in the US, UK, and Canada.

Still, it could be a handy tool to have, especially for those looking to use Snapchat for brand promotion and marketing purposes.

Those able to access the Story Studio app can check it out here.