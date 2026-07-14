Snapchat shares data with Dick’s Sporting Goods

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Snapchat announced a new partnership with Dick’s Sporting Goods that will provide direct data insights into how Snapchat campaigns drive sales activity in Dick’s stores across the U.S.

In collaboration with LiveRamp, the new initiative will enable Snapchat advertisers to view ad response data alongside Dick’s stores’ sales results.

LiveRamp will provide data clean room capacity to maintain separation between the in-store data and Snapchat’s system to facilitate a privacy-friendly exchange process.

This could be a valuable way to inform ad decisions.

As explained by Snapchat: “With ongoing measurement gaps across channels and growing retail media fragmentation, we know advertisers need proof that upper-funnel media is driving tangible outcomes. This new LiveRamp Clean Room integration unlocks exactly that, closing the loop between discovery and purchase inside a leading retail media network.”

Snapchat said the popularity of sports in its app means its audience aligns with the Dick’s customer base.

“With 215 million Snapchatters watching sports content every month on average, we’re focused on giving advertisers the tools to reach sports fans where they’re already tuning in and understand how their campaigns drive real results,” Snapchat said.

In May, Snapchat reported several statistics that highlighted its value as a sports engagement platform.

AR experiences for the 2026 Winter Olympics reached more than 110 million Snapchatters worldwide and generated more than 307 million total impressions.

Snapchatters engaged with AR in North America on Super Bowl Sunday nearly 2 billion times.

Super Bowl Sunday-related content in Spotlight received more than 47 million views, an increase of 79% year-over-year.

Given the popularity of Snapchat across a range of sports, this new data partnership makes sense.

Snapchat said the integration is now available to all U.S. advertisers.