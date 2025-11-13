Snapchat Shares Insights into What Creators are Seeking in Brand Deals

With more and more people looking to become creators, and more brands seeking out creator partnerships to help boost their campaigns, Snapchat has published some new insight into what creators are looking for from the social apps that they create on, in order to build their presence, and maximize their opportunities, as well as what they’re seeking in brand deals and agreements.

Which could help to inform your strategy, by highlighting the things that creators value, which could help you better understand what to include in partnership offers and deals moving forward.

The study, conducted in partnership with Publicis Media and Ipsos, incorporates feedback from 1,120 creators who have worked with brands on social campaigns.

You can check out Snapchat’s full report here, but in this post, we’ll highlight some of the key notes.

First off, the report looks at content types and strategies, with the responses showing that:

42% of creators post content tailored specifically to each platform

49% post consistent content across all

9% use a flexible strategy

In times past, this would have been much different, because each platform had such a unique approach that you really needed to post dedicated, customized content for each app.

But with every platform now copycatting each other, especially with short-form video, it seems that creators can get away with posting the same thing to each app, without impacting performance.

I guess, the risk is that if somebody follows you in each app, they’ll also be exposed to the same content over and over again. But audiences are also probably more accepting of this, due to the similarity between apps.

That said, I would still say you need a specific strategy for, say, Pinterest or Reddit, versus the content you might share to IG and TikTok, while tailoring your posts to the key trends of X and Facebook will drive more engagement than just re-posting.

But from a brand perspective, it is worth noting that you can’t necessarily expect custom posts in each app.

The data also shows that live-stream, creative tools, and analytics & insights are the key tools that creators want in social apps.

Streaming provides a means to engage directly with fans, though it does also come with a higher level of risk, in that anything can happen in the moment. Brands should be wary of this, while also allowing creative freedom where possible.

The responses also show that creators are looking to partner with brands that align with their values, and have a strong online presence.

“High quality” in this regard could mean many things, but essentially, your brand presence is important in securing creator partnerships, because they need to trust that you’re a legitimate, solid business that they can link their name to.

The data also shows that creators are looking for long-term partnerships “that allow for more meaningful connections.”

Which makes sense. Longer-term deals offer more security, and will also enable creators to build a more solid linkage with a brand. Which could also be beneficial for the business, but it does require additional research to ensure that your long-term partner is a safe bet.

These are some interesting considerations, which could help you build more effective, engaging brand partnerships, in order to help boost your promotions with the right audience.

Enabling a level of creative freedom, and establishing longer-term arrangements, could be key to securing the right partnerships, and maximizing your reach via collaborations.

You can read Snapchat’s full report here.