Threads updates its branding

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Threads released an updated brand logo and font as part of a broader effort to solidify the platform’s presence and position it for future growth.

The new logo aims to distinguish Threads from Instagram, as well as Meta’s other apps, and further solidify its unique market position as an alternative conversation platform.

As per Threads Chief Connor Hayes: “We want the Threads brand to feel like the product: built for conversation, always in motion. It's fast, clear, and distinctly ours.”

Hayes said the redesign has been in the works “over the past few months,” with the final product representing various aspects of the Threads experience.

On that front, Threads design lead Christopher Clare provided an overview of the work that went into the new design.

As per Clare: “It's been almost 3 years since Threads launched — essentially as a side project of Instagram — so we were due for an update that better reflects the brand and where it's headed: a new, standalone era.”

Clare said the leaning italics of the new logo represent the forward-thinking energy of conversations on Threads, while the new branding aims to better distinguish the app from Instagram, giving Threads “its own posture.”

“The update maintains forward momentum, and the increased weight sets it apart from Instagram and helps it hold its own next to other app icons,” Clare said. “It's drawn in one continuous line, reinforcing the hand-drawn elements we’ve leaned into and signaling that on Threads, the conversation never stops.”

Most users, of course, won’t recognize specific details like this. But the idea is that this branding for Threads will help to establish the platform’s brand identity, which Clare said will form the foundation of a broader design refresh in the app.

Threads launched in July 2023 as an alternative to X, and the app has since grown to more than 400 million monthly active users. Compare that to X’s 600 million monthly actives, and it’s clear that Threads has established a place within the social media ecosystem, presenting a real-time conversation platform that now rivals the main players in the space.

The question is whether Threads can supersede what X is, and what Twitter once was, as the premiere real-time news and information platform.

Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg has repeatedly said that he hopes to build Threads into the next billion-user app.

Getting bigger than X would be a major step, and it feels like this refreshed branding could be part of the next stage.