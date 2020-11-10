Snapchat Shares Insights into How Snap Users Engage with NBA Content Ahead of New Season [Infographic]

Coming off the LA Lakers' victory in the most recent NBA Finals, which concluded just a month ago after a COVID-interrupted schedule, the NBA has this week announced that the 2020-21 season will begin on December 22nd, with the NBA Draft and pre-season build-up kicking into gear from next week.

And while no doubt some of the players won't be particularly pleased with the shortened off-season, for fans, it means a quick return to live basketball action, which has served as a welcome distraction for many stuck at home due to the pandemic.

Tying into this, Snapchat has announced that it will be boosting its coverage of the NBA for the coming season, providing new opportunities for brands to launch tie-in campaigns and connect with basketball fans in the app.

As per Snapchat:

"Snapchat gives the NBA a place to connect with fans where they are, while offering advertisers new sports audiences to reach. This is our sixth year partnering with the NBA, and this season Snapchat will have 2x more NBA content with NBA-produced shows, Highlights that update in real-time for every game of the season, as well as Snap-curated Our Stories."

To provide more context on the rising NBA discussion in the app, Snapchat has also shared some new insights into how fans engage with NBA and sports content.

If you're looking to connect with younger sports fans, it's worth considering how Snapchat might fit into your plans.